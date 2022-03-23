Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 3, Live Score Updates: Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali Partnership Key For Pakistan
Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 3, Live Score Updates: Pakistan batters Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali will aim to continue adding runs for the second wicket partnership after losing opener Imam-ul-Haq for 11 runs on Day 2. Pakistan were placed at 90/1 at Stumps on Day 2. Australian skipper Pat Cummins claimed the only wicket after the visitors were bowled out for 391 in the first innings. Cameron Green (79) and Alex Carey (67) batted superbly as they added crucial runs lower down the order for their team. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah were the pick of the bowlers with four wickets each. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson
PAK vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3, Live
Pakistan at the moment sit in a comfortable position with just one wicket lost and Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali playing really well. But they need to stay focused and make sure they play out the first session with a minimum casualty in order to have a firm grip on proceedings. They need to bat through the whole day in order to surpass the Australian total and go into the final two days with a lead. So, which team will make use of the morning session and press the issue? Action on Day 3 starts in a bit. Don't go anywhere.
Australia will be a tad disappointed at the end of Day 2 as they could have got more than 450 runs and then with the ball, they just didn't get much reverse and could pick up just the solo wicket. They still have a sizeable lead of 301 runs and if they get a couple of early wickets on Day 3 then they can regain the advantage. Their spinners might come into play today so Mitchell Swepson and Nathan Lyon will be itching to perform.
Hello and a warm welcome to Day 3 of the third and final Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Day 2 proved to be quite exciting as at one point the visitors seemed to be running away with a very big first innings score but the hosts pulled it back nicely in the post-Lunch session and kept them under a score of 400. In the final session, Pakistan batted fairly well and have set up Day 3 nicely.
... Day 3, Session 1 ...
Right then! Day 3 is generally known as the moving day of a Test match and given the way things have panned out on Day 2, it surely will be an exciting day of cricket, with both sides looking to get ahead in the game. Pakistan will look to continue on their merry way and try to play out the whole day, getting close to or even surpassing the Australian total as they still trail by 301 runs. The visitors on the other hand will be looking for early wickets and Starc and Cummins will have to get the ball to reverse in order to do so. The spinners too might come more into play as the day goes on and it will be interesting to see how Swepson and Lyon approach the pitch and at what speeds do they bowl. It's make or break on the third day. The action will start at 1030 IST (0500 GMT). But as you all know you can join us early for the build up. Do join us then. Cheers!
Naseem Shah is in for a chat. He says, shifting from T20 to Test has not been easy, but as a professional bowler, he was always ready. Adds he focused on bowling fuller lengths and is glad that it worked out. Mentions, that was the whole plan and once the reverse came into play, he tried to make the most of it. Also, praises the effort of Shaun Tait as a bowling coach, who has helped him a lot to see an upward growth in his performances.
Given the way the second day started, the hosts will be pretty pleased to have ended the day with just one wicket lost and not staring down a first innings score of 450 plus. Pakistan had the momentum coming into the second day but the way in which Carey and Green attacked their bowlers, that advantage was wiped out completely. It was in the second session though when they pulled up their socks and went on an all-out attack. Nauman Ali got the crucial breakthrough by dismissing Carey and after that young pacer Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi worked their magic, getting the ball to reverse at will and soon cleaned up the tail, picking 4 wickets each in the innings. It was then a slow start with the bat by the hosts and Imam-ul-Haq fell early yet again. After that, Abdullah Shafique and local boy Azhar Ali added on 70 runs and kept the Australian attack at bay. They have now set a good platform and will look to press home the advantage on Day 3.
The Aussies were all over their opponents in the first session as Alex Carey and Cameron Green fended away the Pakistani pacers and scored runs as well. The pair added on a big partnership and went into the second session unscathed. The post-Lunch session though was a different story altogether and once Carey fell, Green couldn't hold on for much longer either and even though the tail added valuable runs, the visitors lost 5 wickets inside one session. Pat Cummins gave them a good start with the ball by dismissing Imam-ul-Haq in the 13th over but they have struggled to get the ball reversing like their counterparts and it has been pretty easy going for Pakistan. They will now look to come back stronger with the ball on Day 3 and try to take advantage of the cracks which have started opening up.
Session summary : 39 overs / 90 runs / 1 wicket. The deciding Test match of the series has moved along nicely on Day 2 with both sides looking to be a bit aggressive and go after the win instead of just looking to play out a draw. A total of 249 runs were scored in the day and 6 wickets fell as well. Day 2 has set up an interesting match that can go either way and all eyes will be on the morning session on Day 3 to find out which team nudges ahead in the Test match.
Length ball, outside off, nips in a bit. Abdullah Shafique strides and defends it to the off side. The batters take a single. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 2.
Length ball, on off. Abdullah Shafique gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Fuller, just outside off. Abdullah Shafique flicks it to mid-wicket.
Length ball, outside off. Abdullah Shafique punches it through covers for two runs.
Full length, outside off, Abdullah Shafique pushes it to cover.
Full, with a hint of reverse on off. Abdullah Shafique defends it back to the bowler. Cameron Green collects it and throws it at the batter's end. Abdullah Shafique races away to the leg side.
Short ball, outside off. Ali leaves it alone.
Good length, wide outside off. Ali leaves it alone for the keeper.
Length ball, angled down leg. Azhar Ali stays back, clips it to deep square leg for a brace.
Full, outside off, Ali defends it to the off side.
Full length, angled in on off. Abdullah Shafique defends it to cover on the front foot.