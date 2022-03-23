Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 3, Live Score Updates: Pakistan batters Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali will aim to continue adding runs for the second wicket partnership after losing opener Imam-ul-Haq for 11 runs on Day 2. Pakistan were placed at 90/1 at Stumps on Day 2. Australian skipper Pat Cummins claimed the only wicket after the visitors were bowled out for 391 in the first innings. Cameron Green (79) and Alex Carey (67) batted superbly as they added crucial runs lower down the order for their team. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah were the pick of the bowlers with four wickets each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 3, Live Score Updates From Gaddafi Stadium In Lahore