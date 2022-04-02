Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Live Score: Pakistan Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Australia In Series Decider
PAK vs AUS, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the third and final ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
PAK vs AUS, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the third and final ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. With the series tied at 1-1, both teams will look to get the right combination, and take the three-match series. Pakistan pulled off a historic chase after tracking down a total of 349, their highest run chase in ODIs. With the series on the line, Pakistan captain Babar Azam stepped up, and Imam-ul-Haq also scored his second century in as many games to take his country home. Australia had comfortably won the first ODI, but will have to work a lot in their bowling department. Matt Renshaw is available for selection after completing his isolation period. A win would help both teams move up in the ICC Super League tables. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia: Travis Head, Aaron Finch (capt), Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa
PAK vs AUS, 3rd ODI, Live Scorecard
No run.
Four!
No run.
Marnus Labuschagne is the nw man in.
OUT! LBW! Pakistan are right on the money! Shaheen Afridi in the first over and now it's Haris Rauf! Aaron Finch departs for a duck again. This is some start from Pakistan. Good-length ball, on middle and leg, coming into the right-hander. Aaron Finch is beaten by the pace and swing. He goes on the front foot and tries to nudge it on the leg side but misses. The ball hits his pads and Haris Rauf puts up an appeal. He knew it straightaway and Aleem Dar raises his finger in split second without any hesitation. Aaron Finch starts walking off and Australia in massive early trouble.
Length ball, nipping away from middle. Aaron Finch covers the line and drives it to mid off.
Good-length ball, outside off, shaping in a tad. Aaron Finch watches the ball closely and shoulders arms.
Haris Rauf to speed in from the opposite end.
A wicket maiden to start from Shaheen Afridi! Fuller in length, on off. Ben McDermott drives it to mid off. Superb start for Pakistan!
This is brilliant bowling! Another yorker, on middle, nipping in. Ben McDermott does well to bring his bat down in time and dig it out.
A yorker now, on leg. Ben McDermott clears his front leg and jams it out.
Fuller, on middle. Ben McDermott defends it out.
Beauty! Length ball, nipping away, outside off. Ben McDermott looks to drive but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Ben McDermott walks out to bat at number 3.
OUT! TIMBER! A dream start for Pakistan and Shaheen Afridi! Travis Head is in the form of his life but has to depart. Aaron Finch for a duck in the second ODI and now Travis Head here for a golden duck. It's difficult to stop Shaheen Afridi when he gets going. An outswinging low full toss, on off, dipping on the way. Travis Head gets beaten by the swing completely and the ball goes past his blade and clips the base of the off stump.
We are ready for play! Once again Babar Azam has opted to chase under lights and the surface is even better than the previous two reckons Waqar Younis. The umpires are out in the middle and so are the Pakistani players. The Australian opening pair of skipper Aaron Finch and Travis Head make their way to the middle as well. Shaheen Afridi has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Jason Behrendorff (In for Mitchell Swepson).
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Asif Ali (In for Saud Shakeel), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Zahid Mahmood.
TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and it lands in favour of Pakistan. They have elected to BOWL first.
Australia lost the second ODI but they would still be confident coming into this game as their batters have batted beautifully throughout. They would want their bowlers to step up this time and win the game for them. They will be keen to come out guns blazing and win the series in Pakistan's home soil. Toss and team news coming up shortly.