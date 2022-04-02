PAK vs AUS, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the third and final ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. With the series tied at 1-1, both teams will look to get the right combination, and take the three-match series. Pakistan pulled off a historic chase after tracking down a total of 349, their highest run chase in ODIs. With the series on the line, Pakistan captain Babar Azam stepped up, and Imam-ul-Haq also scored his second century in as many games to take his country home. Australia had comfortably won the first ODI, but will have to work a lot in their bowling department. Matt Renshaw is available for selection after completing his isolation period. A win would help both teams move up in the ICC Super League tables. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Australia: Travis Head, Aaron Finch (capt), Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Updates From Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore