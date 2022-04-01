The crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore was witness to some spectacular display of batting from both sides during the Pakistan vs Australia second ODI on Thursday. The run-fest ended in the home team's favour by six wickets and in the process, helped Pakistan achieve a huge record. The Babar Azam-led team chased down Australia's total of 348 runs with six wickets and six balls to spare as they recorded their highest successful run-chase in ODI cricket. They surpassed their previous best of 329 runs, achieved against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2014.

Trailing 0-1 going into the second ODI, the Pakistan team put forward some incredible individual performances which helped them level the three-match series 1-1.

Babar's decision to bowl was proved right as opposition captain Aaron Finch departed for a first-ball duck to pacer Shaheen Afridi.

However, a terrific hundred from Ben McDermott and half-centuries each from Travis Head (89) and Marnus Labuschagne (59) helped the tourists go past the 340-run mark.

Afridi ended with a four-wicket haul as he tormented the Aussies with some impeccable lines and lengths.

In reply, Pakistan turned the game on its head and hundreds from Imam-ul-Haq (106), Babar Azam (114) and a quickfire fifty from Fakhar Zaman (67) helped the team script a record chase in ODIs.

The final ODI will be played on April 2 at the same venue followed by a single T20I three days later.