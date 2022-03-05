PAK vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Pakistan will look to pile on more misery on Australia on Day 2 after completing dominating the visitors on the opening day of the ongoing first Test at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Imam-ul-Haq scored a fine century and was unbeaten on 132. Veteran batter Azhar Ali also scored a fine half-century, and will resume his innings on 64. Pakistan were 245 for the loss of on wicket. Abdullah Shafique had missed out on his fifty after Nathan Lyon had dismissed him, following a brilliant catch from skipper Pat Cummins. Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are LIVE Updates of the Day 2 of the first Pakistan vs Australia Test from the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi