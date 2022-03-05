Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates
PAK vs AUS1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Pakistan will look to pile on more misery on Australia on Day 2 after completing dominating the visitors on the opening day of the ongoing first Test at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.
1st Test Day 2 Live: Pakistan to resume play at 245/1 in Rawalpindi.© AFP
PAK vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Pakistan will look to pile on more misery on Australia on Day 2 after completing dominating the visitors on the opening day of the ongoing first Test at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Imam-ul-Haq scored a fine century and was unbeaten on 132. Veteran batter Azhar Ali also scored a fine half-century, and will resume his innings on 64. Pakistan were 245 for the loss of on wicket. Abdullah Shafique had missed out on his fifty after Nathan Lyon had dismissed him, following a brilliant catch from skipper Pat Cummins. Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are LIVE Updates of the Day 2 of the first Pakistan vs Australia Test from the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi
1st Test, Australia in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022, Mar 04, 2022
Day 1 | Stumps
PAK
245/1 (90.0)
AUS
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.72
% chance to win
PAK 49%
Draw 41%
AUS 10%
Batsman
Imam-ul-Haq
132* (271)
Azhar Ali
64 (165)
Bowler
Mitchell Starc
43/0 (16)
Nathan Lyon
87/1 (31)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score, IPL 2022 and IPL Auction . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
PAK vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score
As cliche as it may sound, the show must go on! The best way to celebrate a legend is by playing the game he adored. It won't be easy for the Aussie players but they will have to overcome the emotions and perform. Currently, as per the match situation, they have their backs to the wall. The surface hasn't assisted them and Pakistan are racing away with the game. The second new ball still has the shine and hardness intact, can they make use of it in the morning conditions? We will find out soon.
Remembering the great. For every 90s kid, Shane Warne won't be just a bowler, he was the style icon, the ultimate crowd puller, a cricket mind like no one. Everyone remembers the enormous success he achieved in Test cricket but very few remember that it all started with figures of 1 for 150. The journey after that for the leggie was awe-inspiring which is a testament to his class and character. He made leg-spin bowling a fashion. A 'cool' art. Whoever aspired to be a leggie, the action of Shane came naturally to him. His 'Ball of the Century' is etched in cricketing folklore. A young boy took the biggest rivalry in cricket, The Ashes, by storm with his first delivery. The world of cricket was never the same, Warne changed the dynamics and showed that wrist spinners from outside the subcontinent can also rule the roost. Thank you for the memories, Warnster!
His bowling was poetry in motion! His control over the ball was impeccable! His variations were too hot to handle! His leg spinners turned a mile! His googlies foxed the best in the business. His flippers whipped the minds of many! His top spinners toppled many greats! His sliders breached many defense! Add to it - Gilly, Haydo, Punter consistently chirping from behind along with the ever-expressive Aussie crowd, what an era that was! Truly a wizard, Shane Keith Warne. Leg spin bowling is a complex art and he was the Ultimate Master. 'Bowling Shane' will reverberate in our ears forever.
Shane Warne is no more! The cricket world is in shock! It's absolutely tragic. Within a few hours, we've lost two stalwarts in Rodney Marsh and the spin wizard. Everyone is mourning and social media is flooded with messages. The past and current cricketers, the fans across the globe, are remembering the magician with the ball. Warney will be missed badly. Gone too young. It's a rude reminder that life is very unpredictable, as unpredictable as the ball coming out of that legendary wrist of Shane Warne. Keep guessing.
... DAY 2 ...
That concludes the proceedings for the first day of this Test series. A tired Australian team will return to the hotel rooms and will try to recover after a hard day's play. One man though will have his phone ringing all evening and that's Imam-ul-Haq. What a day it was for him! He would look to continue with the good work on Saturday as well. The first ball will be at 10.30 am IST (5 am GMT) but as usual, our build-up will begin in advance. Until then, it's goodbye and cheers!
Imam-ul-Haq, the star of the day, comes up for a quick chat. He thanks his parents and the Almighty. Tells us that he has been working hard and he wanted to make this opportunity count. Says that he believes in the process and it's been a great game so far. Praises the team and also the camp they had in Karachi. Mentions that he played his last Test against Australia in Australia and was the 12th man for quite some time. On getting his first ton in Pakistan, Imam replies that these are the moments you play for. Says that you learn from your mistakes but cannot doubt yourself and need to believe in your abilities. Adds that he has played against Lyon who is a quality bowler and hitting him down the ground is his go-to shot. Shares that he has practised hard in the nets. Mentions that their main goal is to get back playing regularly in Pakistan and play some good cricket.
Pakistan made full use of winning the toss and batted with great control. The openers put together a century stand and then the pair of Azhar Ali and Imam-ul-Haq kept Australia at bay for two sessions. Their stand is worth 140 runs and Imam has also notched up his maiden Test hundred. Both these batters are looking good for more and with the kind of batters to follow, the signs are ominous for Australia if they don't strike early on Day 2.
Australia cannot be faulted for not trying. They stuck to their plans, bowled disciplined lines but there was nothing on offer from the pitch. Nathan Lyon received some support in the morning as the ball gripped and turned with extra bounce but it didn't last for long. Pat Cummins tried everything in his capacity, used as many as 8 overs but nothing worked out. The Aussies would have hoped for a breakthrough late in the day with the second new ball but that also didn't come and they ended the day's play with a solitary wicket.
1 wicket in 90 overs - Welcome to Pakistan after 24 years, Australia! A highly-anticipated Test series but the first day turned out to be fairly one-sided due to the docile nature of the pitch. Bat dominated proceedings on Day 1 and Pakistan benefitted by winning the toss. Imam-ul-Haq walks back with his head high. A good gesture from Usman Khawaja as he pats him on the back. A few Aussies also applaud him. The Pakistan dressing room is out to receive Imam. Great day for the Pakistan opener.
Tossed up, full and on middle, Azhar Ali defends it safely towards mid on. That will be Stumps on Day 1.
One ball left...
Full, outside off, spinning back in. Azhar defends it out.
Tossed up, on middle. Blocked out.
Another single as Imam-ul-Haq bunts it to mid-wicket.
A flatter ball, outside off. Azhar prods and hits it to backward point for a single.
Tossed up, on middle, it is pushed back to Lyon.
A short ball, angling on middle. Imam sits under it. Mitchell Starc looks exhausted now but has a cheeky smile as well.
On the pads, Azhar works it to square leg for a single.
Length ball, on off, pushed to covers.