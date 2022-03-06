Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates
PAK vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates: David Warner and Usman Khawaja will look to give Australia a good start on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.
1st Test, Day 3 Live: Warner and Khawaja key as Australia eye bright start.© AFP
PAK vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates: David Warner and Usman Khawaja will look to give Australia a good start on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The visitors will resume play from their overnight score of five for nil. Earlier, Pakistan had declared at 476/4, courtesy of fine centuries by Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali. Opener Imam smashed 157 runs off 358 balls, hammering 16 fours and two maximums. Meanwhile, Azhar registered 185 runs off 361 balls, bagging 15 fours and three sixes. Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and Marnus Labuschagne registered a wicket each for Australia's bowling department. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are Live Updates of the Day 3 of the first Pakistan vs Australia Test from the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi
1st Test, Australia in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022, Mar 04, 2022
Day 3 | Morning Session
PAK
476/4d
AUS
26/0 (6.5)
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.8
% chance to win
PAK 34%
Draw 59%
AUS 7%
Batsman
Usman Khawaja
19 (27)
David Warner
4* (15)
Bowler
Naseem Shah
14/0 (3)
Shaheen Afridi
5/0 (2.5)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score, IPL 2022 and IPL Auction . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
PAK vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score
No run.
Good length and on middle, Warner rocks back and blocks it out.
FOUR! Shah is going for runs! Second boundary in the over, not totally convincing but a boundary! Outside off and shorter. Khawaja could have left it alone, he instead hangs his bat out, at the end opens the face of the bat and guides it past point.
So this has been the story so far for Naseem, he has followed a wide one with one on the stumps. This is on off, Khawaja hangs back and blocks it out.
Goes back to bowling it outside off, left alone.
FOUR! Khawaja somehow manages to get that to the boundary! That was quick, a sharp bumper and well directed too. Khawaja had no time to move out of the way. He somehow manages to pull it through, he was not watching the ball throughout but connects and it races away to the square leg fence.
Now bowls it outside off, Khawaja won't be playing at those.
EDGED BUT LANDS SHORT! Soft hands and also the slow nature of this wicket. Even the new balls aren't going to hang. Length and on off, this is angling in from around the wicket, lands and straightens. Khawaja is squared up as he tries to block. It goes off the outside edge and lands well short of second slip.
Shaheen bowls yet another testing over. Good stuff! Ends with a length ball on off, defended.
A little too straight this time, Khawaja clips it through square leg for one. Let the ball come to him there, played it nice and late.
An appeal but that is going over! That is outstanding from Shaheen! That came as a surprise, not only for us but for Khawaja too. Shaheen has been taking the ball away so far but this time gets it back in a long way from outside off. The length was a tad short. Khawaja leaves it alone expecting it to move away. It hits his back leg. An appeal but turned down. No DRS taken. This will now build doubts in the mind of the batter as to which way he will be swinging the ball.
Another one down the leg side, once again Shaheen looks to bowl the magic ball but no movement yet again. Khawaja looks to flick but misses.
Looks to bowl that magic delivery! Tries to swing it away from the leg pole, this one goes on with the angle and it ends up down the leg side. Good take by Rizwan.
Nice movement again! Length and outside off, shaping away. Khawaja covers his off pole and lets it be.
A dot to end but a good over for the visitors! Naseem goes full and on middle, this is played back to the bowler.
Angled into the pads, Khawaja works it through square leg for one.
Good length and on off, defended.
Now goes around the wicket, goes full, almost a yorker but on the pads. Khawaja tries to flick but misses. It goes off his pads to fine leg for a couple of leg byes.
Did you know? Naseem Shah made his Test debut in Australia in 2019. At 16 years and 279 days, he became the youngest Test debutant in Australia.
FOUR! That is glorious from Khawaja! That is a shot that will boost his confidence. This time Naseem gets his length wrong, goes very full and on off, Khawaja shows the maker's name and strokes it past mid off. It races away to the fence.