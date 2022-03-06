PAK vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates: David Warner and Usman Khawaja will look to give Australia a good start on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The visitors will resume play from their overnight score of five for nil. Earlier, Pakistan had declared at 476/4, courtesy of fine centuries by Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali. Opener Imam smashed 157 runs off 358 balls, hammering 16 fours and two maximums. Meanwhile, Azhar registered 185 runs off 361 balls, bagging 15 fours and three sixes. Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and Marnus Labuschagne registered a wicket each for Australia's bowling department. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are Live Updates of the Day 3 of the first Pakistan vs Australia Test from the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi