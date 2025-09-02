Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming, T20I Tri-Series: Pakistan take on Afghanistan in a crucial match in their T20I tri-series, which also includes the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It is the third match for both teams, with Pakistan having won both of their games so far, and Afghanistan having won one. The two nations faced off in the opening match of the tri-series, when Pakistan secured a comfortable 39-run victory. Another victory for Pakistan will guarantee their spot in the tri-series final. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming, T20I Tri-Series LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 4th match of T20I Tri-Series take place?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 4th match of T20I Tri-Series will take place on Tuesday, September 2 (IST).

Where will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 4th match of T20I Tri-Series be held?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 4th match of T20I Tri-Series will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

When will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 4th match of T20I Tri-Series start?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 4th match of T20I Tri-Series will start at 8:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 4th match of T20I Tri-Series?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 4th match of T20I Tri-Series will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 4th match of T20I Tri-Series?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 4th match of T20I Tri-Series will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)