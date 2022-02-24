Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan Super League, PSL 2022, Eliminator 1: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live Cricket Score And Updates
Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United face off in the Eliminator 1 match of the PSL 2022 season at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.
Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United are facing off in the PSL 2022 playoffs.© Twitter
Pakistan Super League, Eliminator 1: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United live cricket score and updates: Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United face off in the Eliminator 1 match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022) season at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday. Peshawar Zalmi had finished the league stage of PSL 2022 in third place with a total of 12 points from 10 games, having won six games and lost four. On the other hand, Islamabad United finished fourth to take the last playoff spot. Islamabad United finished with eight points from 10 games, winning four matches and losing six. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Eliminator 1, Pakistan Super League, 2022, Feb 24, 2022
Play In Progress
PES
58/1 (7.1)
ISL
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 8.09
Batsman
Kamran Akmal
35 (25)
Yasir Khan
8* (10)
Bowler
Zahid Mahmood
11/0 (1)
Hasan Ali
1/0 (0.1)
PSL 2022, Peshawar vs Islamabad Live
Four!
A googly, coming back in, on leg. Yasir Khan presses forward and clips it to mid-wicket for a run.
Loopy ball, on off. Kamran Akmal cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
Zahid Mahmood is brought into the attack now.
On a length, outside off. Kamran Akmal pushes it towards covers. He keeps the strike for the next over. End of the Powerplay, Peshawar Zalmi are 46/1.
Back of a length, on leg. Tucked to deep square leg for a run.
FOUR! Yasir Khan was trying that since the last over and finally gets hold of that one. Slower ball, on off. Enough time for Yasir Khan to adjust his position and smack it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
Width on offer, outside off. Kamran Akmal slashes it to deep point for just a single.
Better from Waqas Maqsood! Good-length ball, on middle. Kamran Akmal looks to swipe it across but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
FOUR! Poor delivery and punished! Not a good start from Waqas Maqsood as he bowls this on a length, way down the leg side. Kamran Akmal shimmies down and waits for the ball to come. He helps it on it's way to fine leg for a boundary.
Back-to-back dots to end the over! Full and wide, Khan swings hard across the line but only manages to hit it straight towards mid-wicket. The run rate has slowed down considerably after the wicket.
Slower one, pitched up on off. Yasir Khan winds up for the big heave over mid on but mistimes it badly. The ball goes on the bounce towards mid on. Dot ball!
Short of a length, sits up nicely for the batter. Kamran Akmal pulls it nicely and the ball goes on the bounce to Asif Ali at the square leg fence. Single taken.
Leg bye! Full and sliding down leg, Khan misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards square leg and they get a leg bye.
Angled into middle and leg, this is pushed firmly towards mid on for a single by Akmal.
Back of a length, on middle. Yasir Khan tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Dropped! That should have been taken. A well-directed short ball, outside off. Yasir Khan tries to be aggressive as he looks to uppercut. The ball flies off the top edge and goes straight down the throat of Athar Mahmood at third man. The ball pops out of his hands as he comes charging in and the batters get a single.
Full, around off. Driven straight to the cover region.
Yasir Khan walks out to bat at No.3.
OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammad Haris has thrown his wicket away and Faheem Ashraf gets a big breakthrough early in the innings. Ashraf knows that Haris is going to go after every delivery and hence hits the length hard, around off. Haris is rooted deep in his crease and tries to muscle it over mid off. The ball climbs onto him and goes off the splice of the bat. The ball pops up towards covers where Asif Ali takes a simple catch.