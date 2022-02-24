Pakistan Super League, Eliminator 1: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United live cricket score and updates: Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United face off in the Eliminator 1 match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022) season at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday. Peshawar Zalmi had finished the league stage of PSL 2022 in third place with a total of 12 points from 10 games, having won six games and lost four. On the other hand, Islamabad United finished fourth to take the last playoff spot. Islamabad United finished with eight points from 10 games, winning four matches and losing six. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Topics mentioned in this article Cricket