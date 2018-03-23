Watch: Peshawar Zalmi Skipper Darren Sammy Shows Off Rapping Skills Ahead Of PSL 2018 Final

West Indian cricketers are known for their party lifestyle. Singing and dancing seems to come quite naturally to them. Darren Bravo already has a blockbuster hit to his name courtesy his song 'Champion'. And it seems another West Indian cricketer might be following suit. Darren Sammy will lead the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 final against Islamabad United but before the action starts on the field, the West Indian cricketer took the opportunity to showcase his rapping skills and his Zalmi teammates were quite impressed with what they saw.

Sammy and national teammate Andre Fletcher were seen singing and dancing to the rap song "Man's Not Hot" sung by British comedian Michael Dapaah, who plays the character of 'Big Shaq' in the online comedy series 'Somewhere In London'.

Sammy and his Peshawar Zalmi teammates landed in Karachi for the final to be played at the National Stadium on Sunday. The team seemed in high spirits ahead of the all-important match.

Our players are involved in some competitive FIFA 18 matches to relax themselves ahead of the final on Sunday. Can you guess who plays it the best? #YellowStorm #HumZalmi #HBLPSL pic.twitter.com/t2cDbmKlAN — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) March 22, 2018

Karachi are you ready for rock...??? https://t.co/uc5QlSyJl9 — Hassan Ali (@RealHa55an) March 22, 2018

Peshawar got the better of Mohammad Amir-led Karachi Kings in the Eliminator to book their berth in the final. Kamran Akmal was the star of the show for the Zalmis with a 27-ball 77 helping his team post 170 for seven in 16 overs.

Captain Sammy also played a cameo, smashing 23 runs off 12 balls.