Mohammad Amir and Faheem Ashraf had a heated exchange during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash between Rawalpindiz and Islamabad United on Thursday. The incident occurred in the 17th over after Amir dismissed Faheem, reducing Islamabad to 99/7 in 16.3 overs at the National Stadium in Karachi. Amir bowled a short-pitched delivery to Faheem, who tried to poke it behind for a boundary but only managed to get the faintest of edges to the keeper, Mohammad Rizwan. As the umpire raised his finger for a caught behind, a bizarre war of words followed between the bowler and the batter.

With Faheem slightly hesitant to walk back, Amir hurled a mouthful at him, telling the batter to leave the park. However, Faheem wasn't happy with Amir's antics, responding with a few expletives of his own. He was also seen pointing his bat towards Amir before being separated by Rawalpindi's Shan Masood and Asif Afridi.

Sent in to bat in Karachi, Islamabad were bowled out for 137 after suffering a top-order collapse. Devon Conway top-scored for the former champions with a 33-ball 40, while Chris Green scored a quickfire 29 off 16 balls to take the team to a respectable total.

Amir was the pick of the bowlers for Rawalpindiz, taking 2/21 from his quota of four overs. Shan Masood and Donovan Ferreira also took two wickets each to keep Islamabad's total under 150. After eight defeats on the trot, Rawalpindiz are eyeing their first win of the season.

More to follow...

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