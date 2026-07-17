Pakistan left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz has accepted a three-month period of ineligibility (which will be reduced to one month on completion of a substance of abuse treatment programme) for breaching the ICC Anti-Doping Code, according to an ICC Media release. The 32-year-old tested positive for a Substance of Abuse (Carboxy-THC) under the ICC Anti-Doping Code following a doping test carried out after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against the Netherlands in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on 7 February.

Nawaz admitted the offence and demonstrated that the substance had been used out-of-competition and in a manner unrelated to sport performance.

As a result, he has been handed a three-month period of ineligibility, backdated to 1 May 2026, being the date he started a voluntary provisional suspension, and reduced to one month on the completion of a substance abuse treatment programme, according to the ICC media release.

MUHAMMAD NAWAZ BANNED



- Muhammad Nawaz has been handed a 3-month suspension after testing positive for Carboxy-THC in an ICC doping test.



- The ban has been backdated to 1 May 2026 after Nawaz admitted the offence. pic.twitter.com/vVXMLzoTvp — Mian Ahmad (@aHmADmIaN150) July 17, 2026

Further to accepting the sanction and committing to the substance abuse treatment programme, Nawaz's provisional suspension has been lifted after having served a two-and-a-half (2 1/2 ) month suspension.

Subject to Nawaz completing a substance of abuse treatment programme to the ICC's satisfaction, Nawaz will not be required to serve any further period of ineligibility, according to the ICC media release.

As required by the ICC Anti-Doping Code, Nawaz's records from the match against the Netherlands on 7 February and in subsequent matches until 1 May 2026 have been disqualified.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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