After three narrow misses, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas finally had his moment. On Day 4 of the second Test against England, Abbas picked up his first five-wicket haul at Lord's to put his name at iconic honours board. Abbas had come close before with a trio of four-wicket hauls, including his 4-73 in England's first-innings 290 of this match. He finished the match with figures of 9/130, becoming the first Asian pacer to take nine wickets in a Test match at Lord's. Overall, he has the second best bowling figures by an Asian bowler at Lord's, after compatriot Yasir Shah, who took 10/141 in 2016.

This was also Abbas' second match haul of eight or more wickets at Lord's (after 8/64 in 2018), becoming the first Asian bowler to achieve that feat twice at the venue.

At 36 years and 173 days, Abbas became the oldest Asian to take a five-wicket haul at the storied venue. The previous record was held by India's Vinoo Mankad, who achieved the feat in 1952 at the age of 36 years, 68 days.

Overall, Abbas is only the fourth player who has taken eight or more wickets at Lord's twice, joining the elite list consisting of Australia's Glenn McGrath and the West Indian duo of Malcolm Marshall and Charles Turner.

Cricketers who take at least five wickets in an innings or 10 in a match or score a century in a Test at Lord's have their feats recorded on one of the honours boards in the home and away dressing rooms at the 'Home of Cricket'.

Abbas, 36, had come close before with a trio of four-wicket hauls, including his 4-73 in England's first-innings 290 of this match.

But he went one better Sunday after starting the day with 3-48.

Dan Lawrence had added just four runs to his overnight 50 not out when he was bowled by Abbas before the veteran seamer had Robinson edging to wicket-keeper Rizwan, who held a fine catch standing up to the stumps.

An elated Abbas was mobbed by his team-mates before kissing the turf in celebration.

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals