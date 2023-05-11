Azhar Ali hilariously hit a rolling ball during a County Championship Division Two match between Worcestershire and Sussex. The game that ended in a draw caught attention for Ali's action. However, the Pakistan batter was quick to aplogise after his act. During the second innings of Worcestershire, Azhar was batting at the score of 91 when Sussex pacer Henry Crocombe got the ball slipped away from his hand right before he could have delivered it. The ball then went rolling outside the pitch, however, Azhar reached to the delivery and hit it for a four.

Umpire was quick to inform Azhar that it was a dead ball and the batter apologised for his act after that.

Watch the video here:

Azhar scored 103 not out off 279 balls in the innings as the game between Worcestershire and Sussex ended in a draw.

Talking about the match, Sussex skipper Cheteshwar Pujara won the toss and opt to bowl first.

Worcestershire posted 264 all-out in their first innings. Adam Hose and Matthew Waite were the top-scorers with 59-run each to their credit. Meanwhile, Ollie Robinson returned figures of 7 for 59.

Sussex scored 373 all-out in their first innings with Pujara shining with a 136-run knock. Josh Tongue and Joe Leach picked three wickets apiece in the innings.

With the help of Azhar's unbeaten century, Worcestershire scored 251 for 8 in their second innings before the match ended in a draw.