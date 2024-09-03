Pakistan Cricket Team is facing a tough time- both on and off the field. Apart from the numerous changes in their board and the coaching staff, the team's performance is also going downhill with every passing game. After facing a shocking defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test, which is also their first-ever loss against them in the longest format, Team Pakistan is making new headlines with their poor show in the second Test as well. In the ongoing match in Rawalpindi, skipper Shan Masood invited a lot of criticism for his poor fielding.

On Day 3 of the second Test against Bangladesh, Masood dropped a sitter, which gave batter Hasan Mahmud another life.

The incident happened during the 75th over of Bangladesh's first innings, where Hasan mistimed a shot off pacer Khuram Shahzad's delivery. The low shot went straight to Masood, who was placed at cover. The Pakistan skipper tried his best but failed to grab it as the ball landed on the grass.

This goof-up by the skipper left all his teammates utterly shocked. This video soon went viral on social media and the fans left no opportunity in ripping Masood apart.

This was the second time that Team Pakistan made a fielding blunder during this match. Earlier on Saturday, Saud Shakeel dropped an easy catch of Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam.

The disappointment was clear on captain Shan Masood's face as Shakeel missed the catch and even the commentators said that it was a 'regulation catch'. Even Richard Kettleborough could not hide his reaction to the dropped opportunity.

Talking about the match, Litton Das hit a fighting hundred to lift Bangladesh from a precarious 26-6 to 262 all out on Sunday, in a remarkable turnaround that left the second Test in Rawalpindi within either team's grasp.

At close on the third day, Bangladesh struck back to leave Pakistan on a sluggish 9-2, with opener Abdullah Shafique dismissed for three and nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad falling without scoring -- both to pacer Hasan Mahmud.

(With AFP Inputs)