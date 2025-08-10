Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam may no longer be the captain of his national team, but a recent viral video has showcased that he still commands the highest respect within the dressing room. As Pakistan registered a five-wicket victory over West Indies in the first of three ODIs, a moment shared between Babar and Pakistan's ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan has gone viral on social media. Despite having been the captain of Pakistan's ODI team for over a year now, Rizwan's deep respect for Babar was revealed as he referred to him as "kaptaana" (captain).

Babar was fielding at short cover in the eighth over of the innings when the incident took place. As West Indies' Keacy Carty played a shot through the region, Rizwan's called out Babar to save the run.

However, instead of gesturing to him by his name, Rizwan shouted out "kaptaana" to refer to Babar, who duly responded with a sharp bit of fielding.

Watch: Pakistan ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan refers to Babar Azam as 'captain'

Babar was captain of Pakistan across all formats for a period of three years, having been appointed in 2020. He resigned in 2023 after Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup.

However, Babar was reinstated as captain once again ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, where Pakistan failed to make it out of the initial group stages. After that, Babar quit Pakistan captaincy for good.

However, Rizwan - who is three years older than Babar - appears to still hold the highest respect for Babar despite the latter not occupying any leadership role for Pakistan anymore.

Babar and Rizwan both made handy contributions with the bat as Pakistan chased down a target of 281 without much of a fuss. Babar made 47 runs off 64 balls, while Rizwan made a 69-ball 53 as the duo anchored the run chase through the middle phase.

A composed unbeaten knock from young Hasan Nawaz and a fiery spell from Shaheen Shah Afridi powered Pakistan to a comfortable win over West Indies in the first ODI at Trinidad.

Chasing 281, Pakistan crossed the finish line with seven balls to spare, ending on 284/5 in 48.5 overs. Nawaz, showing maturity beyond his years, scored a fluent 63 off 54 balls, peppered with five fours and three sixes. He found able support in Hussain Talat, whose unbeaten 41 off 37, laced with four boundaries and a maximum, Both of them stitched a partnership of 104 runs.

Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi completed 350 international wickets. He had a terrific impact on this match as he led the charge with 4/51 in eight overs. He moved to 11th on Pakistan's all-time wicket-takers list with 351 scalps.