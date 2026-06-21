Pakistan's senior selector Aaqib Javed has issued a sharp challenge to former players, urging them to trade "air-conditioned rooms" for the cricket field. Former Test pacer criticised the growing trend of retired players consistently attacking the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the national team on television. Javed argued that constant critique is a job for the media, not for those who possess the expertise to develop the next generation.

"Why don't these former players go out into their own cities and towns to scout, groom, and coach?" Javed questioned on a TV channel.

"Their duty is to ensure the progress of the game by sharing their expertise with youngsters on the ground." Javed, who serves as the PCB's Director of Development at the High Performance Centre, dismissed the value of repetitive televised criticism, noting that pundits rarely understand the "ground reality" or the reasoning behind strategic decisions.

Digital Scouting

Addressing criticism regarding selectors' attendance at domestic games, Javed explained that physical presence at every match is no longer a requirement in the modern era.

"Everything, including match videos, data, and analyst reports, is available for all domestic and age-group cricket," he said.

"We can monitor talent effectively from our computers."

Constructive Contribution

The selector concluded by noting that many are quick to criticize but few are willing to volunteer their time independently.

"It is not necessary to hold a position within the PCB to contribute constructively. What matters is the effort to help the game grow," Javed added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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