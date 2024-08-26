Pakistan were docked six World Test Championship (WTC) points for slow over rate during the opening Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. The Shan Masood-led side was found guilty of being six overs short during the encounter and as a result, the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to dock six points. Pakistan also lost 30 per cent of the match fee after Masood pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions. On the other hand, Bangladesh were also found guilty of slow over rate and they lost three WTC points and were docked 15 per cent of the match fee.

Due to the recent developments, Pakistan remain in the eighth spot in the WTC standings while Bangladesh dropped to seventh. South Africa move up a spot and are currently sixth.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was fined 10 per cent of his match fee and was given a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Shakib threw the ball at Mohammad Rizwan during the 33rd over of the second innings.

According to release, Shakib was punished in accordance with Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match."

Coming to the match, spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan took seven wickets between them to secure Bangladesh's maiden win over Pakistan in five-day cricket, a stunning 10-wicket victory in the first Test in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Mehidy grabbed 4-21 and Shakib 3-44 to trigger a Pakistan collapse on the fifth day, with the home side dismissed for 146 runs in 55.5 overs.

That left Bangladesh a target of just 30 runs, which openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam reached in 6.3 overs.

Zakir (15) hit the winning boundary, with Shadman at the other end unbeaten on nine, as their squad celebrated a memorable victory.

(With AFP inputs)