Major changes are expected in the Pakistan team following a disappoint exit from the T20 World Cup. The Babar Azam-led side was eliminated from the tournament in the group stage after losing to USA and India. The team continues to attract criticism from the cricket fraternity and fans, with some even suggesting that the board should sack the entire team. Days after arriving in Pakistan, captain Babar Azam was seen training in Lahore at the training complex of the Gaddafi Stadium. Amid criticism of the team, a video went viral on social media, where a few Pakistan players were seen doing catching drills.

In a bizarre incident, some of the players, including opening batter Imam-ul-Haq, were seen doing catching practice on old mattresses. However, the video has been drawing flak, with fans labelling the drill as "ridiculous".

Here's the video:

Imam-ul-Haq and others having special fielding drills with coach @Masroor173 in Pre Season Fitness Camp in Karachi pic.twitter.com/zL9qrwGVba — Shahzaib Ali (@DSBcricket) July 2, 2024

Here's how fans reacted:

They are making a joke out of themselves.

No wonder PCB is in a clown state. — Rahul (@tweets_Sky33) July 3, 2024

Ball toh 2 fielders ke beech hi girna hai — Crictic (@terikehkeluga) July 2, 2024

This is so ridiculous - cricket is the richest sport and these professionals are honing their craft on bed mattresses! I reckon the fields in the next series they play will be covered with these.. — Rajasthani Tau Ji (@Rajasthanii_Tau) July 3, 2024

Yar is Matress say behtar hai grass pey jump kar lain — Faisal Syed (@FHASEEN) July 2, 2024

Never seen them do this successfully when it's necessary on a field — Hihi Gadid (@bigbrownenergy) July 3, 2024

Following their early exit from the tournament, the Pakistan players have been accused of playing politics withing the team. Rumours have also been rampant that there is groupism in the team with senior members not in the same page.

On Tuesday, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan spoke to the media in Peshawar to address the team's early exit from the T20 World Cup in the Americas.

While Rizwan admitted that while the criticism from the fans is justified, he rubbished the rumours of politics and groupism within the team, labelling it as 'outside chatter'.

"People are saying that there's some politics within the team, and there are some differences. If there were any differences, we have also lost games before. This is just outside chatter. This same team has played finals, semi-finals, but it is true that we haven't won a trophy," Rizwan said during a press conference in Peshawar.

"The criticism the team is facing is justified, and we deserve this since we didn't meet expectations. Players who can't face criticism won't be able to succeed. We are disappointed with our performance in the T20 World Cup. There are multiple reasons behind our losses. When a team loses, one can't say that bowling and batting is doing well," he added.