Pakistan's early elimination from T20 World Cup 2024 has triggered a social media storm, with Babar Azam and his teammates facing continuous flak on social media. The outrage on internet intensified when a video featuring Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf getting involved in an altercation with a fan surfaced on social media. A number of his teammates took to X (formerly Twitter) to lend their support amid the controversy. Seeing Rauf's teammates share posts in his support, discarded Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad shared a scathing post.

Shehzad, who has been in the news the last couple of weeks for his extreme criticism of Babar Azam and his team, said that the players should be apologising to fans instead of sharing posts backing Haris Rauf. Shezad even asked the said Pakistani cricketers to skip their holidays abroad and return to their home country.

"While we fully condemn what happened to Haris Rauf, it is also important that the posts put up by the players in support of Haris should be taken away from the fans due to his poor performance in the World Cup. It should have been as an apology," he said.

Shehzad feels the under-fire Pakistani cricketers are trying to change the narrative by sharing such posts. Instead, Shehzad wants accountability to be taken as the players haven't won anything for 5 years.

"It would be good if these players would apologize to the nation, if these players would be ashamed and if these players would return to Pakistan instead of spending holidays in America, England or Dubai. These posts by the players should not change the narrative and the fans should get answers for the poor performances of the players.

"Accountability is very important now. The same group of players have not won anything for our country in the last five years and they have kept prioritizing personal milestones rather than the collective success of Pakistan," Shehzad added.