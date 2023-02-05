Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has been appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador of Balochistan Police. He was honoured with the DSP rank in a ceremony held at the IG Balochistan Police Office, Quetta. "As a child, I had been scared of policemen. My parents would scare me by mentioning the police. However, as I have grown up. I have come to realise the sacrifices they make to keep us said. They don't just put their lives at risk for us, but I have a far more simple example of their service," said Naseem on his appointment as quoted by Daily Pakistan.

"Those appointed with us at the NCA stay awake at night to protect us. I cannot even function if I do not get a good night's rest. I have immense respect for the police and am deeply grateful for their assistance," he added

Watch the video of Naseem Shah getting honoured with DSP rank:

Naseem Shah was recently involved in a friendly banter with another Pakistani player Azam Khan during a Bangladesh Premier League game last month. The Comilla Victorians' pacer was seen teasing Azam Khan when the Khulna Tigers' player was coming out to bat in the match. The right-arm pacer went to Azam and hit him with his chest while the latter was walking towards the pitch with his bat in hand. In response, Azam pushed back Naseem, who was then trying to shake hands with him. Seconds later, Naseem could be seen imitating Azam's walking style by broadening his shoulders in a funny way.

