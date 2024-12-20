The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that next year's Champions Trophy will be held in a hybrid model, with India's matches not taking place in Pakistan. The decision from the apex board comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its players to Pakistan for the event. In return, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked for a similar methodology to be used for ICC events taking place in India. The PCB's request was agreed, meaning Pakistan would not travel to India for any ICC event till 2027.

As the debate over who lost the most from this model rages on, former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra feels the PCB wouldn't end up losing any many in this model, despite seeing a few matches taking place outside Pakistan.

"Pakistan is not losing money. In fact, in this arrangement, Pakistan hasn't even lost its face. No matter how much they might have talked against the Hybrid Model, they had ultimately agreed, but they have also not walked away empty-handed," he said on hi YouTube channel.

"It's now almost confirmed that it will be tit for tat. All matches till 2027 will be in the Hybrid Model. If India are not going to Pakistan, Pakistan will also not come to India and play against India. Pakistan will play their matches in a third country," Chopra added.

As part of the hybrid model deal, the ICC has reportedly agreed to give Pakistan a little extra money than the board was earlier supposed to.

"There is no money lost because they will get an extra $4.50 million as they will have to spend a little more while hosting it in a third country. They were being given Rs 600 crore and will now get $4.50 million more. Of course, there will be a slight tourism loss because a lot of people used to travel for India-Pakistan engagements," he said.

"It could be a financial loss because of that but there is no direct loss because the gate-receipt money doesn't go to the home nation in ICC events in any case. It's also been decided that Pakistan will not come to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup, where Sri Lanka is the co-host," Chopra explained.