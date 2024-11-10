Pakistan is likely to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over India's refusal to travel for Champions Trophy 2025, according to sources. There has been a lot of chatter on India's participation in the competition as the two sides have not played a single bilateral series in nearly a decade over political tensions. While Pakistan did travel to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup, it still remains unclear whether India will travel to Pakistan in 2025 or not.

Media reports suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has suggested a 'hybrid' theory to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) where India will play their matches in Dubai.

However, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi denied any such communication and stated that Pakistan remain adamant on the fact that no matches of the competition will be held outside the country.

Earlier, PTI reported that the BCCI has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the competition.

"This is an ICC event and BCCI has informed the global body that it won't travel to Pakistan. It will depend on ICC to inform the host nation about the development and then close in on the scheduling of the tournament. The convention is to announce the schedule 100 days prior to the commencement of the event," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Naqvi, who is also a federal interior minister in current government also said that if India doesn't come to Pakistan then he will have to consult his government for further directive. It is understandable that Dubai is the best location for India's matches as it has the highest capacity among three stadiums, an existing set-up already in place having organized the Women's T20 World Cup last month.

(With PTI inputs)

