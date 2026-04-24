Pakistani sports journalist Sanaullah Khan, who left the country after being banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), sent a big message to Prime MInister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz over his brother's kidnapping in Lahore. Sanaullah was a vocal critic of PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the country's interior minister, and how he handled the cricket board. As a result, he was banned by the PCB Director of Media and it meant that he was not able to cover any matches or go to press conferences. Although he is quite popular on YouTube and social media, Sanaullah decided to leave the country for Dubai. However, the PCB continued to punish him as the journalist alleged that he was denied permission to cover the Asia Cup match against India after he alleged tat “the PCB called the cricketing authorities in Dubai".

In a video released by the journalist on social media, Sanaullah, who is now in Australia, urged the authorities to look into his brother's kidnapping and said that the incident took place when he went to school.

"I request the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Six hours ago, my brother was kidnapped. I am in Australia, and I don't want to delve into the reasons for my travelling here."

My Brother is kidnapped from Lahore@OfficialDPRPP @MaryamNSharif need your attention into the matter please. pic.twitter.com/dyTdAXUZvB — Sanaullah Khan (@Sanaullahpaktv) April 22, 2026

“My brother had gone to the school to pick up his kids. When he was going to school, he was kidnapped. Six hours have passed since the incident. The police have reviewed the footage and traced one car. Nothing concrete has been found out about the incident. I urge the authorities to look into this matter," said Sanaullah in a video shared on X.

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