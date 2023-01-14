Tahmoor Akram, son of legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram, has become a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter. The former Pakistan captain, Akram, confirmed the developments to Cricket Pakistan during an event in UAE. The 'Sultan of Swing' also revealed Tahmoor, who is an amateur MMA athlete, recently participated in a fight. While responding to a question, the 56-year-old said that his son, Tahmoor, is living in America to pursue his dream of becoming a professional MMA fighter one day.

"My son has been living in America, there is not much cricket there, anyway, I have given my children the right to live the life they want. If he wants to be a fighter, then he must," Akram told Cricket Pakistan.

Last year, Akram, who represented Pakistan in 104 Tests, picking up 414 wickets, had revealed that he was addicted to cocaine.

He said that he started using cocaine while working as a television pundit around the world.

Notably, Akram's first wife Huma died in 2009 from a rare fungal infection.

"The culture of fame in south Asia is all consuming, seductive and corrupting. You can go to 10 parties a night, and some do. And it took its toll on me. Huma's last selfless, unconscious act was curing me of my drug problem. That way of life was over, and I have never looked back," BBC.co.uk quoted Akram as saying to The Times.

After the death of his first wife, Akram married Shaniera Thompson, who hails from Australia, on 12 August 2013.



