Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has backed the Three Lions to beat a depleted Indian team during the upcoming five-match Test series at home. India, following the retirements of their two stalwarts -- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli -- will have their task cut out during the England tour, feel Moeen. Rohit announced his retirement last week before Kohli followed the suit on Monday, ending days of speculation about their uncertain future. Speaking to Sky Sports, Moeen suggested Rohit and Kohli's absence will be a huge boost for the hosts.

"Definitely, I think it's a massive boost for England. Two top players who've been to England a few times on tour, so they have experience. Both Rohit and Kohli have had their times of peril and glory in whites in England. Kohli had a famously forgettable series in 2014 before plundering runs in 2018. Rohit put in what is rated as the best performance of his Test career in India's 2021 tour of the country," said Moeen.

Moeen recalled India's last tour of England where Rohit established himself as a Test regular, scoring 368 runs in four Tests at an average of 52.57.

"I remember Rohit playing really well the last time they were in England. The character they have, the leaders they (are), both of them have captained India in Test cricket, so yeah a massive loss for the team," he added.

A former teammate of Kohli at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Moeen labelled his retirement as a massive blow to Test cricket.

"It's (Kohli's retirement) a massive blow to Test cricket. He was the one pioneer, the one guy in Test cricket that always pushed the format. Amazing player, amazing career," Moeen explained.

Moeen also likened Kohli to legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar in terms of impact on cricket, especially in India.

"He has done enough. He's done so much for the game itself, especially in India. I think after Sachin (Tendulkar), he was the guy everybody comes to watch and he filled out stadiums. Amazing record, a brilliant player to watch as well. The style he played with (was) very competitive and a brilliant captain as well. A big blow to Test cricket," he further added.