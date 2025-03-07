Former captain Rashid Latif has launched a scathing attack on Pakistan legends, who represented the team in the 90s. This comes days after Latif, in a separate discussion, urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to keep the 1992 World Cup-winning team away from the management. "It took 17 years [for Pakistan to win another World Cup] because the 90s players did not spare Pakistan cricket. Keep 90s players away from management and from the team as well then they will try to win. They have been serving Pakistan cricket for so long now. So, I think they should rest now," Latif had said on Geo News show 'Harna Mana Hai'.

Now, Latif has put the blame of Pakistan's early exit from the Champions Trophy on the players who represented the country in the 90s. Hosts Pakistan crashed out of the tournament in group stage after losing to New Zealand and India, respectively.

While he did not name any player(s), Latif referred to the former Pakistan cricketers as 'Dubai ke launde'. He also mentioned that these players spent their entire careers fighting with each other, accusing them of ruining Pakistan cricket.

"Yeh Dubai ke laundon ne tabahi pehla diya hai. Dono ek dusre ke taarifen kar kar ke khush ho raha hai. Zindagi bhar ladte rahe, hume aag me phek diya aur...kamal log hai. Inke aage paisa phenko, yeh kuch bhi kardenge (Dubai boys have created a ruckus. They are happy praising each other. They fought throughout their career, which hurt Pakistan cricket...interesting people. Throw money in front of them; they will do anything)," Latif said on YouTube show 'Caught Behind'.

Another former Pakistan captain, Mohammad Hafeez, questioned the legacy of players who played for the team in 90s and early 2000s. Hafeez lashed out at the lot for failing to win ICC tournaments during their time.

"I am a huge fan of those who played in the 1990s but when it comes to legacy, they left nothing for Pakistan. They didn't win an ICC event - they lost the (World Cups of) 1996, 1999 and 2003. We reached one final (in the 1999 World Cup) and lost that badly. As stars, as players, they were the mega superstars. But then they couldn't inspire us by winning an ICC event. Then came a difficult period that we had to go through and then in 2007 we lost the final (of the T20 World Cup).," Hafeez said on PTV Sports.