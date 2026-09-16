Mohsin Naqvi was back in the spotlight after the Indian team did not receive the trophy for winning the Women's Asia Cup 2026 from him. Back in 2025, the Indian men's team refused to receive the trophy from Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's Interior Minister. This time, the Indian women's team also did not want to receive the trophy from Naqvi. Naqvi, who is the Asian Cricket Council president, thus witnessed two of the most discussed trophy snubs in recent history. However, after the latest snub, Pakistan great Mohammad Yousuf praised Naqvi.

"When national pride turns into arrogance, victory brings no reward. A team may win, but a nation without humility remains a loser! No trophy, only heels on heads. #WellDone #MohsinNaqvi," Yousuf, a veteran of 90 Tests, 288 ODIs and three T20Is, wrote on X.

The comment did not go down well with social media users.

Look at this loser. He coached the Pakistan team and kept taking big money from the PCB, but the team still couldn't win. When he had that public argument with Ahmed Shahzad, the look on his face was literally worth watching. He is calling others losers despite losing themselves. — Saurabh chaudhary (@singhsaurabh103) September 15, 2026

In entire pakistan 🇵🇰 no one is man enough took trophy of women's just bcs your womens are incapable of winning. AND by fluke your minister is Acc chief so he came and run away misusing his power over womens trophy ran like coward theif — ANURAG SINGH (@ANURAGS92864651) September 15, 2026

Pakistan mein ChatGPT Chal rha hai kya yousaf ji. — Almost _Sanskari (@Almost_Sanskari) September 15, 2026

Not sure what it is to feel proud in this gesture. It seems this act was done specifically to get some praises from former cricketers and divert focus from the debacle at England. — Avi Tiwari (@avi_tiwari_SNEH) September 15, 2026

Not sure what it is to feel proud in this gesture. It seems this act was done specifically to get some praises from former cricketers and divert focus from the debacle at England. — Avi Tiwari (@avi_tiwari_SNEH) September 15, 2026

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday said the women's cricket team's refusal to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi of Pakistan was a "conscious, institutional" call taken by the Board, keeping the prevailing circumstances and sentiments in view.

The Indian women's team defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final on Sunday in Dubai but did not accept the trophy from Naqvi, continuing a trend started by the men's team during the 2025 Asia Cup following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

"We had taken a conscious decision considering all prevailing aspects, and our position had been communicated to the ACC in advance, that the Indian team would not participate in the trophy presentation under the circumstances," Saikia told PTI.

"Given the circumstances and the sentiments prevailing in the country, the BCCI felt that it would not be appropriate for the team to receive the trophy in the proposed manner.

"This was a firm institutional decision, reflective of the position we have maintained, and was not directed at the players, the tournament or the sport," he added.

Following the terror attack in April last year, the two countries were also engaged in a brief military showdown in May.

With PTI inputs

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