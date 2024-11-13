The impasse over the ICC Champions Trophy's model continues after the Pakistan government has reportedly asked the board not to shift any game outside the country. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) of the Indian government's decision to not send its team across the border. However, Pakistan also remained determined to not let a single match go outside the country, having won the rights to organise the entire tournament at home.

The PCB had sought assistance from the Pakistan government on the matter. A report in Indian Express has now claimed that the Pakistan government has refused to allow a single game to be taken outside the country.

"We have been told by our government not to move any game out of Pakistan, and that will be our stand when the time comes. Right now, the ICC has just informed us about India's decision. We have the hosting rights for the Champions Trophy so there is no way we can move the games outside Pakistan," a PCB official told the paper on condition of anonymity.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali also confirmed the same during a video on his YouTube channel, saying the country's government has barred PCB from accepting the hybrid model.

With Pakistan keen on hosting the entire event at home and India not willing to cross the border over security concerns, the Champions Trophy sees its fate hanging in balance.

A report had earlier claimed that the tournament could also be shifted to South Africa if no common ground is achieved by the PCB and BCCI. If that happens, Pakistan is unlikely to participate in the event.

Some suggestions also indicate that the tournament could be held without either of the two teams, but such a compromise would have a huge financial impact on ICC and its revenues.

India vs Pakistan cricket games don't just drive money for the two teams' boards but also give ICC, and in the process other teams, a healthy revenue-generating system.