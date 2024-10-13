Pakistan's hopes of avoiding a sixth straight Test defeat were shattered on Friday as England claimed a win by an innings and 47 runs in Multan. Pakistan trail 0-1 in the three-match series, but this isn't the only concern for a team that has not won a Test in over 1,331 days. Batters have not been able to lead from the front, while the bowlers have been hiding behind the debate of "lifeless tracks". Amid criticism of the players, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria is the latest to jump the gun.

While analysing the match, Kaneria highlighted the lack of quality players in the side. He also lashed out at star batter Babar Azam for making England bowlers look world-class on a batting-friendly track. Pakistan (556) and England (823/7d) scored a combine 1,379 runs in the first innings.

"I feel like abusing them. You conceded 800+ runs. Even I have played cricket on such dead tracks. Where is our reverse swing? where is our bouncers? where are our spinners? It seems like all the spinners in Pakistan have died. Even fast bowlers are finished. There is not even a single bowler who could've clocked 140 kmph, let alone 150 kmph. Babar Azam is twerking on such lifeless tracks," Kaneria said in a video on his YouTube channel.

The 43-year-old labelled the defeat in Multan as the "funeral of Pakistan cricket". The former leggie, who took 261 wickets in 61 Tests, also questioned mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed's role in the team. Kaneria was harsh in his criticism of Abrar, who according to him is just like any other spinner in club cricket.

"Pakistan's club cricket is full of bowlers like Abrar. What kind of a mystery spinner is he? It's beyond my understanding. You guys have ruined Pakistan cricket. We used to be a top-ranked team, but now we are bottom of the pile. Even we played on such tracks. Never got humiliated like this. Who will take the responsibility? You guys can't even show your face in public. This is a global mockery. The funeral of Pakistan cricket has taken place," he added.