It's been 1,331 days since Pakistan last won a Test match. One would have to go back to February 2021 for Pakistan's last Test win, which came at home against South Africa in Rawalpindi, under the leadership of Babar Azam. On Friday, Pakistan slumped to an innings and 47-run loss to England in Multan, stretching their winless run to 10 Tests. Reacting to Pakistan's latest installment of embarrassment, veteran batter Ahmed Shehzad has lashed out at the Shan Masood-led side.

While analysing the match on his YouTube channel, Shehzad suggested that every day is a new low for the Pakistan cricket team. He admitted Pakistan can lose to any team at the moment.

"Please fear god. Koi bhi aata hai aur aapko mandir ke ghante ki tarah baja deta hai. First Bangladesh came and you guys made a shameful history by losing to Bangladesh for the first time. You got whitewashed. Now against England, you've put up another shameless performance," Shehzad said on his YouTube channel.

Shehzad also questioned the character of the players, who according to him are not doing enough at the moment.

"There is no winning attitude in this team. The pitch might be flat but no one was putting an effort. You sledge sometimes, try to bowl bouncers but everyone looked clueless. The pace of the bowlers has gone down to 125-130 kmph," he added.

Shehzad, who last played for Pakistan in 2019, also accused the current crop of players for lacking "accountability".

"These players don't have any accountability. They know that there place in the team is not under any kind of threat. PCB doesn't want to give opportunities to the youngsters. The previous management also did the same," Shehzad further explained.

Advertisement

For the record, Pakistan is the first team in the history of Test cricket to end up losing by an innings despite scoring over 550 in the first attempt.

As Pakistan's streak extended to six consecutive defeats in Masood's captaincy, Pakistan will try to bounce back in the second Test, beginning on Tuesday in Multan.

(With ANI Inputs)