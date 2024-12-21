Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to receive an extra $4.5 million (around Rs 38.2 crore) in compensation from the International Cricket Council (ICC), having agreed to host the upcoming Champions Trophy under hybrid model, according to former India cricket Aakash Chopra. On Thursday, ICC announced that the 2025 Champions Trophy will be played under a hybrid model, with India set to play their games at a neutral venue. This comes after the BCCI refused to send the Indian team across the border for the tournament, citing security concerns. According to former India batter Chopra, the PCB will not suffer any financial loss by agreeing to the hybrid model.

In fact, Chopra claimed that the PCB will receive an extra amount from the ICC for facilitating India's games at a neutral venue.

"No, Pakistan is not losing money. In fact, Pakistan hasn't even lost his face this time. Regardless of the talks, they had agreed on the hybrid model. But, they haven't walked away empty handed. So, the current scenario is that all India vs Pakistsan matches will be played under hybrid model. If India is not travelling to Pakistan, Pakistan too will not come to India to play. Pakistan will also play their matches in a third country," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

However, Chopra added if India had agreed to travel to Pakistan, such a scenario would've been a huge boost to the latter's economy.

"There is no financial loss (for Pakistan). They will get an extra $4.5 million for hosting some games outside. Obviously, there will extra expenditure. So, the ICC will give them another $.45 million to organise games outside Pakistan. The only loss will be in terms of tourism, which would've been great for their economy. My personal experience experience of touring Pakistan was great. The people in Pakistan were very loving," he added.