 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board Rejects Allegations Of Unprofessionalism From Former Coach

Updated: 28 September 2018 17:45 IST

Pakistan returned from the Asia Cup 2018 with a poor display.

Pakistan Cricket Board Rejects Allegations Of Unprofessionalism From Former Coach
The Pakistan cricket team performed poorly in the Asia Cup 2018. (File picture) © AFP

Pakistan cricket authorities on Friday rejected allegations of unprofessionalism from Steve Rixon, their former fielding coach. Rixon blasted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for being late with payments and disorganised. Rixon, who was credited for improving the fielding standards of the Pakistan cricket team, did not seek renewal of the two-year contract that expired in June earlier this year. Replying to the allegations, PCB said that it surprised by the 'unfounded allegations' made by the former Australian wicketkeeper Rixon.

"They didn't pay subsidiary staff on time. Everyone was meant to go to the World Cup (2019 in England), which would be the sensible thing to do but not unless they improved their act," AFP quoted Rixon as saying to Fairfax Media in Australia.

"(I told them), 'you guys will make me angrier and angrier, and I don't need it,'" Rixon added.

"If they want outsiders to the country doing the job make sure you look after them," Rixon remarked.

The PCB rejected Rixon's claims, saying it was "disappointed by the baseless allegations" and that it "enjoyed cordial relations with all current and former foreign staff attached with national teams."

"It comes as a surprise to us that Rixon made unfounded allegations," the cricket authority said in a statement.

"The PCB strongly refutes the allegations made by Rixon in his interview, the foreign coaching staff has full backing and support of the board."

Pakistan has a number of international figures on its national coaching team -- Rixon was replaced by former New Zealand spinner and Scotland coach Grant Bradburn, and the position of batting coach is held by former Zimbabwean batsman Grant Flower.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • PCB rejected allegations of unprofessionalism from former fielding coach
  • They didn't pay subsidiary staff on time, Steve Rixon said
  • Pakistan returned from the Asia Cup 2018 with a poor display
Related Articles
Pakistan vs Australia: Mohammad Amir Dropped From Test Series Against Australia
Pakistan vs Australia: Mohammad Amir Dropped From Test Series Against Australia
Pakistan Fan Asks Dean Jones To "Shut Up", Australian Has A Hilarious Reply
Pakistan Fan Asks Dean Jones To "Shut Up", Australian Has A Hilarious Reply
Pakistan vs Australia: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazelwood Named Joint Vice-Captains
Pakistan vs Australia: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazelwood Named Joint Vice-Captains
Asia Cup 2018: This Mashrafe Mortaza Stunner Might Be Catch Of The Tournament. Watch
Asia Cup 2018: This Mashrafe Mortaza Stunner Might Be Catch Of The Tournament. Watch
Asia Cup 2018: India-Pakistan Superfan Friends Prove Cricket
Asia Cup 2018: India-Pakistan Superfan Friends Prove Cricket 'Has No Boundaries'
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.