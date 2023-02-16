Pakistan captain Babar Azam recently won ICC's 'Cricketer of the year' 2022 award. The talented batter is currently one of the most consistent performer's in world cricket. He is a batting mainstay for his national team and often Pakistan's performance is almost singularly dependent on how Babar performs. Recently, Babar showed a new aspect of his personality. After a Pakistan Cricket League game between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, the latter's captain Babar could be seen cleaning the ground along with other players. The gesture impressed the internet.

Watch: Pakistan Captain Babar Cleans Ground After Game. Internet Impressed

most humble and down to earth, there is nothing better than babar azam pic.twitter.com/NHwUXlXelW — HR 150 (@hamidonfire_) February 16, 2023

In a recent interaction, the Pakistan cricket team skipper opened up about his viral interaction with Virat Kohli.During India's tour of England in 2022, Kohli was struggling with his form and at that point, Babar took to social media to share a picture of them during a match along with the message - "This too shall pass". Virat was quick to respond to Babar's support on Twitter. "Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best," he wrote.

"As a sportsperson, anyone can go through such a time. At that time, I thought maybe if I tweet it might give someone help and confidence. See, as a player, you try to back every sportsman in a difficult time. It is in difficult times when you get to know what you are thinking about others. At that time, I thought I should have done that and maybe something positive will come out of it. Something which can be a plus point," Babar told ICC Digital.

