Pakistan could become the number ODI team again even if India manage to beat Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2023. India had a golden opportunity to go for the top spot but their loss to Bangladesh in their last match of Super 4 stage in the tournament spoiled their chance. On the other hand, the Babar Azam and company had entered the continental event being the top-ranked ODI team. However, their defeats to India and Sri Lanka saw them lose the dominance.

Currently, both Pakistan and Australia have rating of 115 each. If South Africa beat Australia in the fifth and final ODI on Sunday, Pakistan will rise to the top spot irrespective of the result of the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 final.

Heinrich Klaasen slammed 174 off 83 balls to lead South Africa to a 164-run win in the fourth ODI against Australia at SuperSport Park on Friday.

The defeat to the Mitchell Marsh-led side saw it getting equal on rating points with Pakistan. However, it continues to hold the top spot.

Klaasen shared an extraordinary fifth wicket partnership of 222 off only 94 balls with David Miller (82 not out) as South Africa piled up 416 for five, their fifth-highest total in ODI, before bowling out Australia for 252.

Klaasen smashed 13 fours and 13 sixes before being caught on the boundary off the last ball of the innings.

Alex Carey hit 99 off 77 balls for Australia and was last man out. Lungi Ngidi took four for 51 and Kagiso Rabada three for 41 for South Africa.

South Africa's win tied the series at two matches apiece, setting up a decider in Johannesburg on Sunday.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill's fine-tuned 121 and Axar Patel's late surge of 42 went in vain as Bangladesh defeated India by 6 runs on Friday.

Chasing 266-run target, India were bundled out for 259 in 49.5 overs. Mustafizur Rahman starred with three wickets for Bangladesh.

Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan (80) and Tohwid Hridoy (54) slammed half-centuries as Bangladesh posted a total of 265 for 8 in 50 overs. For India, Shardul Thakur picked three wickets after captain Rohit won the toss and opted to bowl first. (Scorecard)

(With AFP Inputs)