Pakistan captain Babar Azam became one of the biggest trending topics on Twitter since Monday evening after an Instagram user alleged that the Pakistan skipper behaved inappropriately with her. An Instagram user posted alleged personal images and audio recordings of conversations with Babar, which went viral on social media. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), however, has slammed the allegations, calling them "unsubstantiated".

"As our media partner, you might have considered ignoring such unsubstantiated personal allegations which Babar Azam has not deemed worthy of a response," PCB tweeted, in response to a tweet from Fox Cricket that has now been deleted.

As our media partner, you might have considered ignoring such unsubstantiated personal allegations which Babar Azam has not deemed worthy of a response. https://t.co/QZFAxbd4QR — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 17, 2023

Babar has received support from the majority of cricket fans, with Pakistani supporters trending hashtags like #StayStrongBabarAzam and #BehindYouSkipper.

On the cricketing front, Babar Azam has been in plenty of pressure over his and the team's recent performances. Babar-led Pakistan side had to suffer a 3-0 clean sweep by England in a home Test series, as they struggled on the field. In the two-match Test series against New Zealand, they played to a scoreless draw. They suffered another blow as Babar and company lost the three-match home ODI series again New Zealand too.

Pakistan did not triumph in a single home Test match during the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle while Babar served as captain. Despite guiding Pakistan to the 2022 T20 World Cup final, Babar Azam's future as captain has also been the subject of ongoing rumours.

With ANI inputs

