Pakistan batter Sidra Amin has returned to the top 10 of the ICC Women's ODI batting rankings after her century against Sri Lanka, while a string of Sri Lankan players have also been rewarded for their performances following the opening two matches of the ongoing ICC Women's Championship series. Sidra has been Pakistan's standout performer with the bat across the first two ODIs, highlighted by a composed century in the second fixture, her seventh in the format. The innings has lifted the experienced right-hander one place to ninth in the ODI batting rankings, moving her ahead of India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and back into the elite group of batters in the format.

Pakistan also celebrated a sizeable rise for opening batter Gull Feroza, who climbed 18 positions to occupy 54th place after making valuable contributions during the series.

Although Pakistan posted 273/5 in the second ODI, Sri Lanka completed a successful chase with 19 balls to spare, and their batters were among the biggest beneficiaries of the rankings update.

Leading the charge was Vishmi Gunarathne, whose match-winning 123 propelled her 16 places to 39th in the ODI batting rankings. The century not only anchored Sri Lanka's chase but also marked one of the most significant gains in the latest rankings revision.

Several of her teammates also advanced after impressive displays. Harshita Samarawickrama moved up three places to 17th, Nilakshika Silva climbed two spots to 24th, while Kavisha Dilhari continued her steady rise by improving five positions to 38th among ODI batters.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, who has contributed in both disciplines during the series, strengthened her standing in the all-rounders' rankings by moving up one place to eighth. Her bowling performances also earned recognition, with the experienced skipper climbing three positions in the ODI bowlers' rankings.

Dilhari's all-round efforts were reflected across multiple lists. The 24-year-old jumped nine places to equal 36th among ODI bowlers and also improved two positions to 14th in the ODI all-rounders' rankings, underlining her growing influence in Sri Lanka's setup.

Pakistan's spin department also received a boost in the updated rankings. Off-spinner Umm-e-Hani gained 11 places to move into 53rd position among ODI bowlers, while fellow spinner Syeda Aroob Shah registered an identical 11-place rise to share 63rd spot.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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