Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vows last week. The duo had got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown. Later that year, the pair was blessed with a baby boy, named Agastya. On Monday, Hardik shared some pictures of his with wife Natasa and son Agastya. In the pictures that were shared on Instagram by Hardik Pandya, the trio could be seen having a good family time.

See the pics here:

Talking on the work front, Hardik is set to return to the India squad with the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting March 17. He will be leading the team in the first game as regular skipper Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the game due to "family commitments", BCCI had informed in a release on Sunday.

Hardik has been leading the Indian T20I side, of late. There is speculation that he is being thought as a long-term prospect for captaincy in the T20I format. He had led the Indian Premier League side Gujarat Titans to the title in the year 2022 and that played a key role in improving everyone's perception of him as captain.

Over the years, Hardik has beautifully transformed himself into a star all-rounder, who can bowl at speed of over 140 kmph and play quick-fire knocks besides also holding the fort when needed.

The right-handed all-rounder has played 87 T20I matches so far, scoring 1271 runs and scalping 69 wickets. His batting strike rate in T20Is is 142.17.

