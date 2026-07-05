Pacer Gurnoor Brar made a strong case for a Test debut in Sri Lanka next month with a match haul of 10 wickets in India A's resounding win in the second and final unofficial Test at Galle on Sunday. Courtesy Sai Sudharsan's 168, India A put up a daunting first innings total of 543, giving them a 177-run lead over Sri Lanka A. The game moved fast on the fourth and concluding day with Brar running through the Sri Lanka A batting unit with a six-wicket haul in the second innings, following his four wickets in the first innings. The other contender for a spot in the Test team for the two-match series against Sri Lanka from August, Aquib Nabi, paled in Brar's comparison.

The Punjab pacer had impressed on his India debut in the ODI series against Afghanistan last month. Brar was part of the Test squad too but did not make his debut in the traditional format.

With Sri Lanka A bundled out for 209 in the second innings, India A had only 33 to chase. Sudharsan and Aman Mokhade did that in 6.2 overs as India A completed a comfortable 10-wicket win following a draw in the series opener.

India had resumed the day at 541 for eight. Barring Ashen Bandara's 87, none of the home team's batters could make a significant contribution.

It was a successful tour for India A who had also won the preceding tri-series in Dambulla.

With the first Test against Sri Lanka scheduled at the Galle International Stadium on August 15, Test regulars like Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel got ideal game time.

The second Test will be played at the SSC in Colombo from August 23.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi