Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and his wife Fatema will launch a new-age early learning centre ACE Juniors on July 29 with a curriculum that will focus on developing creativity, emotional intelligence and communication among children, according to the former India player. The curriculum draws inspiration from Cambridge Early Years, Reggio Emilia, Steiner Education, the Alberta Curriculum and the New Zealand Curriculum Framework, while remaining "deeply rooted in Indian developmental and cultural contexts." "Children today are growing into a world that will demand adaptability, empathy, resilience and problem-solving far beyond academic knowledge.

"ACE Juniors is designed to nurture these real-life capabilities from the very beginning, through inquiry, exploration and meaningful experiences," said Fatema, educationist, and founder of Agarkar Centre of Excellence.

Starting out as a preschool, ACE Juniors will evolve into a full K-12 ecosystem (from kindergarten to 12th grade) in the coming years.

"Cricket taught me that success is never just about talent. It comes from learning every day, staying adaptable, working as a team, and developing the resilience to handle both success and setbacks. These are lifelong skills, and they should begin developing early in a child's life," said Agarkar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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