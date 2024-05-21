With the cricket season in full swing and the T20 World Cup on the horizon, the global travel technology company OYO has a special treat for fans. The company has announced the launch of CricOtel, a unique cricket-themed hotel located in the heart of Bangalore city. CricOtel aims to cater to all cricket enthusiasts by offering an experience that celebrates the sport's heritage and provides the perfect setting to watch cricket together. Situated in the popular neighborhood of Bilekahalli, close to the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, CricOtel is designed to be a haven for cricket lovers, with an ambiance that reflects the spirit of the sport.

The hotel boasts 15 rooms, each dedicated to India's most iconic cricketing victories, such as the 1983 Champions Den, World Cup 2011 Suite, T20 Cup '07 Room, Desert Storm 1998, Gabba Glory '21,



and many more. Guests can choose their room and immerse themselves in the iconic moments as they get clicked.

The hotel also features various other elements such as a stadium-themed central hall, a wall of fame dedicated to cricket stalwarts, cricket memorabilia and posters adorning the walls, a pitch-like hallway, and a Love Cricket neon selfie point, to name a few. With a picture-perfect backdrop at every turn, the hotel is poised to capture the hearts of the Instagram generation.

The hotel's strategic location in Bangalore, a city known for its passionate cricket culture, makes it an ideal destination for fans looking to indulge in their love for the game. Guests can delight in this unique experience while enjoying impeccable hospitality at reasonable prices.

"We are excited to introduce CricOtel as a dedicated space for cricket enthusiasts in Bangalore. With CricOtel, we aim to provide guests with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of cricket while enjoying the comfort and convenience of our hospitality. CricOtel is our way of celebrating the passion for cricket that is deeply ingrained in Bangalore's identity. We invite cricket enthusiasts to join us at CricOtel and experience the excitement of cricket in a whole new way.", said Nitin Thakur, Global Head of Strategic Alliances and Communications, OYO.

"Cricket is more than just a sport; it's a passion that unites millions across the country. I am delighted to bring this alive in collaboration with OYO. With CricOtel, we aim to create a haven where cricket enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the history and excitement of the game. We are excited to unveil this unique offering and look forward to welcoming guests to experience the magic of cricket at CricOtel.", said K.M. Haneef, Owner of CricOtel

The launch of CricOtel is yet another testament to OYO's commitment to delivering new hospitality experiences. As a global leader in the hospitality industry, OYO continues to push the boundaries of innovation and creativity, offering guests unique and memorable stays across the globe.

CricOtel will also have special packages for those who would love to watch the matches together with friends and family during the ongoing cricket season.

Customers can book CricOtel through a simple three click booking process on OYO Hotels app. Customers choose OYO's platform for many reasons, including accessibility to hotels at competitive prices, quality accommodation, ease of use of the app, personalization, and flexibility of the platform. Customers can also resolve their queries quickly with OYO's 24*7 chatbot - Yo! Chat.

