Former Australia opener Usman Khawaja and his wife, Rachel, announced the birth of their third daughter on Wednesday. Born on March 13, the couple welcomed Amira Maya Khawaja, sharing the news through a joint post on Instagram. Reacting to the news, Khawaja's long-time opening partner in Test cricket, David Warner, reacted to the post, congratulating the couple with a witty remark on social media. "3 from 3. Amira Maya Khawaja born last Friday . We are so grateful. Another beautiful girl. 8 more to for a full team! Alhamdulillah," Khawaja posted on Instagram.

"Congrats mate, must be an openers thing," replied Warner, who also has three daughters (Ive-Mae, Indi-Rae and Isla Rose).

Khawaja and Rachel got engaged in 2016 before tying the knot in 2018, with Rachel converting to Islam prior to their marriage. Amira joins the couple's two older daughters: Aisha Rahil Khawaja (born in 2020) and Ayla Khawaja (born in 2022).

Khawaja retired from international cricket earlier this year after the Ashes against England.

Born in Pakistan, Khawaja moved with his family to Australia when he was a young boy and in the 2011 Sydney Ashes Test, he became the first Muslim to play for Australia.

Ahead of his final Test match, Khawaja spoke to Fox Cricket about his parents', Tariq and Fozia, sacrifices and their contribution to his cricket.

Khawaja said his parents sacrificed a comfortable life in Pakistan, including financial security, by moving to Australia solely to give their children better opportunities and a better future.

"He uprooted our whole lives to come to Australia. We had decent lives in Pakistan. We had a decent, big house, Mum had a leisurely life over there and he left all of that just to give us a better lifestyle over here." Khawaja said, as quoted by Fox Cricket.

"I remember when Mum being quite upset when moving to Australia and I never understood it when I was young, but now I get it. Her whole life got turned upside down," Khawaja added.

(With ANI Inputs)