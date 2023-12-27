As the year 2023, draws to a close, it's a good time to look back at the last 12 months. The last year saw several good performances, with the highlight being Australia sixth ODI Cricket World Cup win. During the India vs South Test match, official broadcasters of series, displayed a ODI Team of the Year, which had eight Indians including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Kuldeep Yadav among others. Only one Australia Adam Zampa made the mark while from New Zealand Daryl Mitchell made the cut.

The ODI Team of the Year is chosen based on fans' votes. However, the team picked did not impress former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri.

"It's a joke. Rashid Khan... does he play? I think there must be only Indians voting in there. No one else. Mitchell Marsh, Rashid Khan, Quinton de Kock. One player from the World Cup winning team in Adam Zampa? What a No. 7. Rashid is one of the best around. For him not to make the cut there, unbelievable. Jadeja is the best all-rounder. Him and Rashid would have been the ideal combination across all surfaces in the world," Shastri, former Indian cricket team coach, was quoted as saying on Star Sports by Hindustan Times.

Star Sports ODI team of the year.



- 8 Indians featured in the list...!!! pic.twitter.com/i4NHrf2fXA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 27, 2023

Former South Africa fast bowler Vernon Philander was surprised that even Glenn Maxwell could not make the mark.

"If I am Quinton de Kock, I'll be highly disappointed to be missing out on selection. With his last year in ODI cricket and to sign off in the way he did... I tell you what. He is an incredible player. I understand that all these guys are worthy of selection; they've had a wonderful year, especially the Indians," Philander mentioned.

"Virat brings stability. But for me, maybe an Aiden Markram. David Miller another name. Glenn Maxwell, how can you leave him out? He saved Australia from the death. There are just so many to pick from. If I was Maxwell, I would feel really hard done by selection."