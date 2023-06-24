Sarfaraz Khan has established himself as a top contender for a spot in the India's Test squad thanks to impressive performances on the domestic circuit. Sarfaraz scored 556 runs in six games at an average of 92.66 in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign with the help of three centuries. In the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season, he had 982 runs at an average of 122.75. However, he was once again overlooked for the tour of West Indies as Indian Premier League (IPL) stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad got a chance. The decision was met with a lot of criticism from experts and Sarfaraz's Instagram story has also gone viral.

Sarfaraz posted a picture of the batting nets along with the caption - "One Love". The post also had the title track from the movie "Lakshya" playing in the background.

Following the announcement of the Test squad, legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar expressed his disappointment and said that these decisions can end up demoralising young cricketers who will start looking at franchise-based leagues as the only way to find a spot in the national side.

"Sarfaraz Khan has been scoring at an average of 100 in all past three seasons. What does he have to do to be picked in the squad? He might not be in the XI, but you pick him in the team."

"Tell him that his performances are being recognized. Otherwise, stop playing Ranji Trophy. Say, it's of no use, you just play IPL and think you are good enough for the red ball game as well," he added.