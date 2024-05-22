A foreigner named Tamim Rahman connected to Lanka Premier League franchise Dambulla Thunder has been arrested by the special investigation unit of the sports ministry, the police said on Wednesday. He was ordered to be remanded until 31 May by the magistrate's court here. Rahman was detained by the immigration officials at the Colombo international airport owing to a travel ban imposed on him by the court.

He was detained for allegedly trying to fix matches in the LPL which is scheduled to take place between July 1 and 21.

The auction for the fifth edition of LPL, with participation of 500 local and international players, was held on Tuesday.

The tournament is competed among five franchises.

