Young India pacer Mayank Yadav impressed one and all with his maiden Indian Premier League appearance in the 2024 edition. The right-arm pacer came into the scene as a rare commodity in India. What made Mayank special was his ability to easily click over 150 kmph that too with impressive line and length. Batters had a tough time facing him in IPL 2024 but Mayank's season could last only four games. He picked 7 wickets at an economy of 6.99 but failed to continue playing because of injury. The pacer's fastest delivery in the short stint was 156.7 kmph.

Mayank made a comeback from injury and was roped in into the Indian cricket team. He played three T20Is against Bangladesh in October and picked four wickets at an economy of 6.91. The player once again got injured and he continues to stay on the sidelines since then. He is currently recovering from a back injury at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Former Australia all-rounder Brad Hogg has pointed out the reason behind the player's consistent injuries. He also gave his opinion on why Mayank has not been able to join India's red-ball squad so far. Hogg added that young India pacers don't focus on maintaining their fitness beyond IPL.

"He's (Mayank Yadav) is injury-prone because he's young. I'm looking at his first-class stat, he's only played one FC game. So, he hasn't played too much of the longer format as well. I think it's just sheer pace with Mayank Yadav. There are a couple of other bowlers that are very similar to him, that bowl 145-150-plus. But I think with young Indian bowlers coming through they bowl that pace. Sometimes, they are thinking right, just bowl sheer pace, if I can get an IPL contract, I'm happy. The end," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

"Once they get that IPL contract, everything falls out of the window. They don't learn how to play the longer form of the game. They don't know how to bowl within themselves, they don't have that endurance factor. They haven't been trained for that endurance factor," he added.