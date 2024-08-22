Pakistan fast-bowling great Wasim Akram and his wife Shaniera celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Monday, August 19, with quite some creativity on social media. Shaniera took to social media platform 'X' to wish her husband, and she chose quite the way to do it. Shaniera displayed her photoshopping skills, as she portrayed Wasim Akram with a bald head and a thick beard. She continued that with a humorous caption, saying "11 years on, you look as good as the day I met you".

Shaniera, who was born in Australia but works as a social worker in Pakistan, is Akram's second wife. His first wife, Huma, passed away in 2009.

Happy Anniversary my baby @wasimakramlive - Thank you for everything you are and everything you give to my life, you are my world and 11 years on you look as good as the day I met you, you haven't changed a bit !!!! pic.twitter.com/ZjmIrE94Xa — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) August 19, 2024

Besides the humour, Shaniera wrote some heartwarming words for her husband.

"Thank you for everything you are and everything you give to my life, you are my world and 11 years on you look as good as the day I met you, you haven't changed a bit!"

The legendary pacer - who has 916 international wickets across formats - took a less humorous route, in a heartfelt letter to his wife.

Happy anniversary to love of my life @iamshaniera with you in my life I became better person you are that gift that keeps on giving not just to me but to everyone around you . Your positive energy is so infectious it lifts everyone around you and shines wherever you go . So I... pic.twitter.com/Ga7kTbkEvv — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 18, 2024

"Happy anniversary to the love of my life. With you in my life I became a better person. You are that gift that keeps on giving, not just to me but to everyone around you. Your positive energy is so infectious it lifts everyone around you and shines wherever you go. So I thank you and God almighty to have you in my life as my wife, partner and best friend," wrote Akram.

Shaniera responded with another tweet later.

Ok ok I'll be nice, here is a more current pic haha!

I love you more every day @wasimakramlive no matter what look you go for as long as that smile stays the same. Happy 11 years to us! pic.twitter.com/PBp6yyQX0k — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) August 20, 2024

"Ok ok I'll be nice, here is a more current pic haha! I love you more every day. No matter what look you go for, as long as that smile stays the same. Happy 11 years to us!" she tweeted.

Wasim and Shaniera met in Melbourne in 2011, before marrying in 2013. The two have one child together, born in 2014.