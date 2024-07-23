New Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has admitted that the retirement of stalwarts is a natural thing, and that the team will have to adapt to transition phases. Gambhir's arrival as coach was preceded by the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja from T20Is, following India's 2024 T20 World Cup victory. Asked whether Gambhir instead encouraged players to be versatile enough for different formats, and emphasised on being consistent in their selection across formats.

"Eventually going forward these things happen. But can't say right now that there are going to be three different teams," said Gambhir, speaking in a press conference for the first time since being appointed as India's head coach.

"I think we will go through a transition in T20s, because Virat (Kohli), Rohit (Sharma) and Ravindra (Jadeja) are not there," he said.

"In 50 overs and Test cricket, the more consistent we can be the better. The more players that can play both formats, the better for the team," said Gambhir.

Chief selector Agarkar backed up Gambhir's statement: "You don't decide on three different teams."

"Just to try and find the best balance depending on the format you're player, be it the same players or different. Nothing is pre-decided. Eventually you try and pick the best 15," stated Agarkar.

The speculation about three different teams comes after notable differences in the T20I and ODI squads picked for India's tour to Sri Lanka. In particular, T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was not included in the ODI setup.

No Surya in ODIs

Agarkar admitted that Suryakumar Yadav was not even discussed for ODIs, with the return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

"Shreyas is back, KL is back, they had great World Cups. Rishabh is back as well. So there is some real quality through the middle order," Agarkar said.

"At this point, Surya is a T20 player," Agarkar said firmly.

India's 3-match T20I and 3-match ODI tour to Sri Lanka begins from July 27.