As fans eagerly await the upcoming ODI series against Australia, the focus will be on the returns of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who last played for India during the Champions Trophy in March 2025. Both Rohit and Kohli have retired from T20Is and Test cricket, while their ODI future also remains in the air. Indian cricket runs on narratives, and right now it is whether Rohit, 38, and Kohli, 36, will continue playing till the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan reflected on the debate, saying that the biggest challenge would be to get regular playing time. He suggested that if the two can sustain that long, there's no reason why they can't play in the World Cup.

"For Kohli and Rohit, the only challenge would be to play regular cricket. Otherwise, they are all outstanding. Talking about these professional cricketers, whose only focus is to play cricket for now, the biggest challenge for them would be playing regularly and staying fit. Virat is going to play only in the IPL, and then whenever there is First-Class cricket, but just to play and not to prove anything. So, continuing the game time will not be an easy task. T20 has taken over, and one-dayers have taken a backseat, so the number of matches has changed in both. World Cup 2027 won't be a challenge if continuity of the game time is handled. Unfortunately, there will be pressure on them," said Irfan, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Irfan insisted that both Rohit and Kohli are keen to maintain their fitness levels.

"Whereas Rohit Sharma, I've spoken to him, and he's very keen about fitness. Then Virat, I am sure is very keen as well, with the way he has been seen practicing in England. The keenness is important from the player's point of view, so this is a great thing about them-that they are in touch and working on their fitness as well," he added.

Reports have been circulating that Kohli and Rohit could be shown the door after the Australia tour, as both head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are likely to have a say on their ODI future.

Irfan, however, hoped that both can continue playing after the Australia series.

"I really think that should be the case, and I hope that the communication has been very clear," he said.

"Knowing Gautam (Gambhir) and Ajit (Agarkar), I think they have made it very clear in terms of communication. And as I said, having game time regularly will keep away all sorts of challenges. If you're talking about 2027, that challenge will be there because they're not playing for India currently. After, say, three games against Australia and the IPL, if there is a big gap, then the continuity breaks," he concluded.