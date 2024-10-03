Mohammed Shami recently had an emotional meeting with his daughter Aaira. The Indian cricket team star met her daughter after a long time, and the father-daughter duo could be seen shopping together. "Time stood still when I saw her again after long time . Love you more than words can say, Bebo," Shami posted on Instagram. The post got over 1.60 lakh likes in just over an hour. However, Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan has made some serious allegations regarding the meeting.

"It's just for the sake of showing off. My daughter's passport has expired. Shami's signature is required for the new passport. That is why she went to meet her father but Shami did not sign. He went to a shopping mall with her daughter. The company for which Shami advertises, he took her there. My daughter bought shoes and clothes from that shop. Shami does not have to pay if he buys anything from there. That's why she was taken there. My daughter wanted a guitar and camera, he didn't buy her those stuff," Hasin Jahan told anandabazar.com.

"Shami never enquires about my daughter. Shami is only busy with himself. He met her just a month back, but did not post anything back then. I think there was nothing to post now, so he uploaded this video," Hasin Jahan added as per the report.

While on a professional level, Shami was always seen as an incredibly talented seamer, he had plenty of issues to deal with on a personal level. After Shami's relations with estranged wife Hasin Jahan broke down, a number of serious allegations were made against him. His wife even accused the pacer of doing 'match-fixing', prompting an investigation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit.

In an episode of 'Rise of New India' on Cricbuzz, former India pacer Ishant Sharma opened up on the match-fixing allegations that were made on Shami.

"I had a word with him and he did share of lot on the topic. Whatever had happened, the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) had approached us all, and they had asked us whether Shami could do a match-fixing or not. Just like policemen lodge a complaint...I was asked everything and all was written down. I had told them, 'I don't know his personal things but I'm 200 percent sure he can't do that because I know him that well." When he heard I said those words, he realised that what I think of him and our bond became stronger," Ishant said in the video.