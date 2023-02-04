Team India continued their preparations for the upcoming ODI World Cup on home soil with an emphatic series win over New Zealand. After sweeping the Kiwis 3-0 in the ODI series, the hosts came from behind to seal the T20I series 2-1 earlier this week. While young opening batter Shubman Gill hogged all the limelight after scroring his maiden T20I ton in the final game of the series, the bowlers took the centre stage as they ripped apart the New Zealand batting order.

Following their win over the Kiwis, former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman (PCB) Ramiz Raja has made a major claim about India's bowling attack.

Ramiz suggested that India have designed their bowling line-up after referring to the blueprint followed by the Pakistan team. To back his claim, he pointed out the similarities between the pace attacks of both countries.

"I often feel India took a look at Pakistan and designed their bowling attack the same way. Umran Malik has pace just like Haris Rauf. Similarly, Arshdeep brings the left-arm angle like Shaheen Afridi. Wasim Jr. chips in during the middle-overs and so does Hardik Pandya, both have the same pace as well. Shivam Mavi also plays the role of a supporting bowler," Ramiz said on his YouTube channel.

Ramiz added that beating India in their own backyard is a "big challenge".

"India's spin department is a bit better than Pakistan. I always look at what Pakistan need to improve whenever I see both sides playing. But, I think India's bowling is looking ordinary. New Zealand just panicked. Beating India in India is a big challenge," he added.

