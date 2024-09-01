Cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting to see Team India square off against Australia in the Broder-Gavaskar Trophy, which is slated to begin from November 22 in Down Under. With a slight change in this edition's format, both the teams are set to play five Tests as earlier they used to played four games. A lot of debate and discussions are going on regarding India's potential squad and the prime focus is on the bowling line-up. With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj already dominating the headlines, some other names are also likely to take the center stage.

Recently, former India bowling coach Bharat Arun stated that the selectors need to identify some good talents from the IPL and give them proper time in red-ball cricket.

"It's a question of identifying the right ones and giving them opportunities to be ready for the Australian trip. There are lots of bowlers who hit 140-150 kph in the IPL. So it is about nurturing and giving them the right exposure," Arun told Indian Express.

"There must be a first time. Red ball cricket is something these bowlers must get used to. We have time but we need to prepare by giving them enough overs under their belt," he added.

Arun further lavished praise on pacer Mohammed Siraj, calling him one of the "most dangerous bowlers" in world cricket.

"Bowling in first-class cricket, you bowl on unresponsive pitches. You have to come out with some guile or you would need to learn how to reverse the ball because of the conditions that exist in our country," said Arun.

"I think it helped Siraj and Shami a great deal. That's why when the conditions are right and the ball is reversing, Siraj is probably one of the most dangerous bowlers in world cricket," he added.